Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New $1.98 Million Investment in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,349,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $288,333,000 after buying an additional 39,422 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,041,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,759,000 after buying an additional 67,930 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,541,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,190,000 after buying an additional 544,312 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,014,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,306,000 after buying an additional 18,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 968,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,892,000 after buying an additional 12,201 shares in the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Copper Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:SCCO traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.20. 760,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,468. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.51 and a 200 day moving average of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $89.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.19. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $68.93 and a twelve month high of $129.79.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 24.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern Copper news, Director PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL sold 3,600 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $425,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,214 shares in the company, valued at $261,916.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $35,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,759. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $425,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,916.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $472,430. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on SCCO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Southern Copper from $81.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Southern Copper from $63.50 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.57.

About Southern Copper



Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

