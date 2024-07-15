Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 358,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.06% of Hecla Mining as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the first quarter worth $34,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HL shares. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, April 8th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $4.60 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.89.

Hecla Mining Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of HL traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.02. The stock had a trading volume of 8,525,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,963,553. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average of $4.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.13 and a beta of 2.01. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $6.29.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $189.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -20.00%.

Insider Activity at Hecla Mining

In related news, CFO Russell Douglas Lawlar sold 11,679 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $57,343.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 393,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,019.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hecla Mining news, VP Robert Denis Brown sold 24,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $121,728.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 607,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,983,556.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Russell Douglas Lawlar sold 11,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $57,343.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 393,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,019.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,105 shares of company stock valued at $329,486. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Profile

(Free Report)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.