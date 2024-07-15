Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 81,654 JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 81,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YY. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in JOYY by 190.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 18,830 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in JOYY by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in JOYY by 221.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of JOYY by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Get JOYY alerts:

JOYY Stock Performance

NASDAQ:YY traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.68. 305,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,013. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.41 and a 200 day moving average of $32.12. JOYY Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $43.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $564.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.36 million. JOYY had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 5.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that JOYY Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

View Our Latest Research Report on JOYY

JOYY Company Profile

(Free Report)

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.