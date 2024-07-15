Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 66.7% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRSP. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $80.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.71.

Insider Activity

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, COO Julianne Bruno sold 3,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $188,798.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,327.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, COO Julianne Bruno sold 3,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $188,798.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,327.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $1,173,157.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,468,589.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP traded up $1.09 on Friday, hitting $57.90. 1,388,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,182. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $37.55 and a 1-year high of $91.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -21.29 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.69 and its 200 day moving average is $63.93.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 99.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.