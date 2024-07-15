Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes Position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 67,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Revolve Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth $179,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RVLV shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Revolve Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.18. The stock had a trading volume of 822,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,312. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 47.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.10. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $23.19.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $270.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.80 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

