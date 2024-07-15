Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 99,522 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $17,495,000. Tesla makes up about 0.8% of Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 11.8% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 570 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Once Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 95.0% in the first quarter. Once Capital Management LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.3% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 734,300 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $129,083,000 after purchasing an additional 30,300 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.7% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 110,154 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $19,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 105.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 7,800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $7.20 on Friday, hitting $248.23. The stock had a trading volume of 155,955,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,964,088. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.75 and its 200-day moving average is $191.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.