Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. Has $5.80 Million Holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,636,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,590 shares during the quarter. Nokia Oyj makes up about 2.3% of Susquehanna International Securities Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd.’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $5,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter worth $333,000. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 33,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 10,815 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 31,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 81,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 5.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOK. StockNews.com raised Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Nokia Oyj from $4.39 to $4.26 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.42.

Shares of NOK traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,466,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,215,365. Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 3.90%. On average, research analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

