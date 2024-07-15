Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. Makes New $488,000 Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 297.9% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1,180.4% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at $977,956.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $1,838,647.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,686.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,158 shares of company stock worth $5,099,893. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.42. 6,584,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,344,238. The stock has a market cap of $66.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.18. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $62.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLB

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.