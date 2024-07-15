Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. Sells 6,701 Shares of Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV)

Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. lessened its stake in Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,701 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd.’s holdings in Indivior were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INDV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Indivior by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,899,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,081,000 after purchasing an additional 52,836 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Indivior in the fourth quarter worth about $36,011,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in Indivior by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 850,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,901,000 after purchasing an additional 128,611 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Indivior by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 826,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,615,000 after purchasing an additional 345,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lingotto Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Indivior by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 590,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,913,000 after buying an additional 316,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INDV traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.84. 1,713,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,821. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,084.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92. Indivior PLC has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $24.90.

Indivior ( NASDAQ:INDV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.00 million. Indivior had a return on equity of 842.72% and a net margin of 0.44%. As a group, analysts forecast that Indivior PLC will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Indivior from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

