Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. Takes $2.16 Million Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 78,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,000. JD.com makes up 0.9% of Susquehanna International Securities Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in JD.com by 812.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in JD.com by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in JD.com by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in JD.com by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ JD traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.15. 11,884,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,803,154. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.00. The company has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.39. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The information services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $36.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.75 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Macquarie raised shares of JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on JD.com from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on JD.com from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on JD.com from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on JD

About JD.com

(Free Report)

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.