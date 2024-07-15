S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

S&W Seed Trading Up 9.9 %

SANW opened at $0.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average of $0.45. S&W Seed has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $1.33.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.32 million during the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 36.60% and a negative return on equity of 33.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that S&W Seed will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

