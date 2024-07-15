Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Insider Sells $5,364,267.92 in Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) insider Geus Aart De sold 8,648 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.29, for a total value of $5,364,267.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,360,485.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Geus Aart De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 5th, Geus Aart De sold 27,753 shares of Synopsys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.58, for a total value of $17,167,450.74.

On Monday, July 8th, Geus Aart De sold 5,448 shares of Synopsys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.95, for a total value of $3,382,935.60.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Geus Aart De sold 2,789 shares of Synopsys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.94, for a total transaction of $1,703,911.66.

On Monday, July 1st, Geus Aart De sold 5,893 shares of Synopsys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.00, for a total transaction of $3,547,586.00.

On Thursday, June 27th, Geus Aart De sold 8,158 shares of Synopsys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.59, for a total transaction of $4,915,929.22.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Geus Aart De sold 4,212 shares of Synopsys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.05, for a total transaction of $2,527,410.60.

Synopsys Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SNPS opened at $614.05 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $418.51 and a 52-week high of $629.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $586.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $561.15. The company has a market capitalization of $94.08 billion, a PE ratio of 66.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synopsys

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 84,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,442,000 after buying an additional 30,581 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $951,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Synopsys by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,551,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,977,593,000 after acquiring an additional 203,601 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,203,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Synopsys from $645.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $627.18.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

