Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $178.52.

Shares of TTWO opened at $153.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of -6.98, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.84. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $130.34 and a 12-month high of $171.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.57.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($17.09). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 69.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $378,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $378,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,981 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $36,432.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,724,591.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,920,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,561,000 after buying an additional 156,563 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,240,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,142,000 after purchasing an additional 151,135 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,691,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,165,000 after purchasing an additional 521,456 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,697,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,379,000 after purchasing an additional 48,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,811,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

