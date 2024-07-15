TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, HSBC began coverage on TAL Education Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.28.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TAL

TAL Education Group Price Performance

NYSE TAL opened at $10.81 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.02. TAL Education Group has a 52-week low of $5.99 and a 52-week high of $15.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,079.92 and a beta of 0.01.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $429.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.03 million. TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TAL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TAL Education Group by 1,375.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the first quarter valued at $47,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in TAL Education Group by 668.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 10,698 shares in the last quarter. 37.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TAL Education Group

(Get Free Report)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.