Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Receives $51.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.25.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

In related news, Director Dick Allen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 871.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,851 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TNDM opened at $46.07 on Wednesday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $53.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -21.23 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $191.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.06 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 18.37% and a negative return on equity of 34.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

