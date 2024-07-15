TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) PT Raised to $18.00

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TaskUs from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a sell rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TaskUs has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.13.

Shares of TaskUs stock opened at $15.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. TaskUs has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $15.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 2.32.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $227.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.50 million. TaskUs had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 16.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TaskUs will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 4th quarter worth about $2,362,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 326.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 37,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

