TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 21 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 695 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 346.2% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Steph & Co. grew its stake in Adobe by 63.8% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,576,802.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,897.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,270 shares of company stock valued at $15,165,916. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADBE traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $559.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,013,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,944,946. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.97 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $503.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $532.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Melius lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Piper Sandler Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $603.33.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

