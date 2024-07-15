TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 54 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,734,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,112,762,000 after buying an additional 1,118,746 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,109,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,763,000 after buying an additional 146,157 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,925,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,117,000 after buying an additional 50,070 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,085,000 after buying an additional 8,607,912 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,446,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,487,000 after buying an additional 228,840 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.58 on Friday, hitting $563.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,778,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,253,595. The firm has a market cap of $485.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $539.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $515.78. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $566.72.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

