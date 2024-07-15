TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $44.33 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,206,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,211 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for about 4.4% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.61% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $44,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIV. DecisionPoint Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas now owns 54,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 87,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.32. The stock had a trading volume of 410,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,574. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $30.80 and a 12 month high of $38.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.79.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

