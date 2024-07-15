TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $808,000 Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,521,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,781,195,000 after purchasing an additional 53,719 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $1,648,259,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in ServiceNow by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,281,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,032,000 after buying an additional 81,028 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,754,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,239,198,000 after acquiring an additional 271,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,448,448 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,023,315,000 after acquiring an additional 101,485 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE:NOW traded up $9.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $758.49. 909,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,615. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $737.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $746.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $527.24 and a 12 month high of $815.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $812.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $738.88, for a total transaction of $1,329,984.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,819,715.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $738.88, for a total transaction of $1,329,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,819,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,124,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,012. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

