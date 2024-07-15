TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 724,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,858 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.8% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 1.10% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF worth $18,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,940,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,319 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 2,586,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,045,000 after buying an additional 486,256 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,178,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,604,000 after buying an additional 417,498 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,031,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,862,000 after buying an additional 175,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 301.9% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,688,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,261 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

DFGR traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.11. 214,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,754. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $26.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.90.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.