TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 20,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.32. The stock had a trading volume of 784,827 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.61 and its 200 day moving average is $160.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

