TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 2,254 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,431 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,254 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Pacific Financial lifted its position in AT&T by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in AT&T by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of T stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.81. 37,919,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,227,980. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.34. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $19.32. The stock has a market cap of $134.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on AT&T from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.85.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on T

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.