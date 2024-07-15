Terex (NYSE:TEX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 818,338 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 760,935 shares.The stock last traded at $55.99 and had previously closed at $54.62.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TEX. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Terex from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Terex from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Terex from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Terex in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.67.

Terex Stock Up 2.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.98 and a 200-day moving average of $58.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Terex had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 30.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Terex’s payout ratio is 9.01%.

In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 12,500 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,387.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,224 shares in the company, valued at $3,521,387.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 17,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $1,001,489.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,653,689.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,929 shares of company stock worth $1,958,307 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terex by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,499,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,242,000 after purchasing an additional 23,371 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Terex by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 176,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,702,000 after buying an additional 353,844 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Terex by 425.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 20,261 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 64,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 24,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

