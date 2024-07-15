Terra Classic (LUNC) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 14th. In the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Terra Classic has a market capitalization of $416.94 million and approximately $13.42 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000632 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000642 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000598 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Terra Classic Profile

Terra Classic (LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,794,537,545,225 coins and its circulating supply is 5,462,114,330,763 coins. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “LUNC, previously Luna, is the original token of the Terra blockchain, renamed Terra Classic after governance proposal 1623 by the Terra community, following the UST depegging event. This original chain, with disabled market swaps (mint/burn function), is represented by LUNC. It serves as the native staking asset in the Terra Classic network, securing its Proof of Stake (PoS) system and facilitating governance participation. Despite the creation of a new Terra chain, LUNC remains functional within the Terra Classic ecosystem, acting as collateral for its stablecoins and earning transaction fee rewards. The development of LUNC, as part of the broader Terra blockchain ecosystem, was heavily influenced by the Terra community, especially post-UST depegging, through key governance decisions and rebranding initiatives. Terra, the ecosystem’s founding platform, was co-created by Do Kwon and Daniel Shin, marking a significant collaboration in the cryptocurrency world.”

