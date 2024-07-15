The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Beachbody from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Beachbody from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. ThinkEquity initiated coverage on shares of Beachbody in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Beachbody in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Beachbody in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Get Beachbody alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BODI

Beachbody Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of BODI traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.29. The company had a trading volume of 31,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,329. Beachbody has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Beachbody (NYSE:BODI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.01). Beachbody had a negative net margin of 27.41% and a negative return on equity of 85.56%. The firm had revenue of $120.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.94 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Beachbody will post -7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Beachbody

(Get Free Report

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a subscription health and wellness company that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs in the United States and internationally. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Beachbody on Demand Interactive (BODi) for live fitness and nutrition programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beachbody Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beachbody and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.