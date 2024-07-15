The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Keating Investment Counselors Inc.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $3,551,903.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,962.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,280,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $3,551,903.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,107 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,962.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 822,284 shares of company stock valued at $567,718,040. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on KO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KO

Coca-Cola Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.70. 9,201,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,801,398. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.10. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $64.36.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.60%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.