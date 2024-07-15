The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Price Target to $4.00

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AMLX. Mizuho decreased their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Get Amylyx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMLX opened at $2.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of -0.64. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $25.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.19.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $88.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.26 million. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 17.86% and a positive return on equity of 4.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMLX. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $3,267,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,325,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,504,000 after acquiring an additional 707,134 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $3,901,000. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $2,878,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,050,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,467,000 after acquiring an additional 124,188 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.