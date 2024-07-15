The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX) Short Interest Update

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 866,700 shares, an increase of 33.5% from the June 15th total of 649,300 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 957,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Real Brokerage by 240.6% in the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,703,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,228 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Real Brokerage by 311.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 288,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 218,034 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Real Brokerage in the 4th quarter valued at $448,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Real Brokerage during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Real Brokerage by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. 53.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Real Brokerage Stock Up 2.0 %

Real Brokerage stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,175,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,920. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.05 and a beta of 1.02. Real Brokerage has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.52 and a 200 day moving average of $3.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Real Brokerage ( NASDAQ:REAX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Real Brokerage had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 98.38%. The firm had revenue of $200.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.78 million. Equities research analysts predict that Real Brokerage will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Real Brokerage in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Real Brokerage Company Profile

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

Further Reading

