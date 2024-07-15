The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:SWZ traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.44. 21,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,240. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $8.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.95.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWZ. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 223,655 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 40,825 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 349,903 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 13,457 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 288,658 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.12% of the company’s stock.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

