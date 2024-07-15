The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Stock Up 1.4 %
NYSE:SWZ traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.44. 21,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,240. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $8.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.95.
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%.
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Company Profile
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
