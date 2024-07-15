Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$183.89.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRI. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$217.00 to C$219.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Insider Activity at Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

In other news, Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$163.82, for a total transaction of C$98,292.00. In other Thomson Reuters news, Director Karen L. Hirsh sold 726 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$166.50, for a total transaction of C$120,879.00. Also, Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$163.82, for a total value of C$98,292.00. Insiders sold a total of 1,843 shares of company stock valued at $307,276 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

TSE TRI opened at C$225.23 on Monday. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of C$163.01 and a twelve month high of C$242.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.11. The stock has a market cap of C$101.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$231.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$215.68.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.27 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.50 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 34.87%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 5.0831533 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.94%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

