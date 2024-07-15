Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.55

Shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.55, with a volume of 199491 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on TWM shares. National Bankshares set a C$0.85 target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. CIBC reduced their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.95 to C$0.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$0.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.96.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.13. The firm has a market cap of C$235.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.81.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 72.30% and a negative net margin of 18.32%. The business had revenue of C$439.50 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. will post 0.0542169 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Jared Ian Arling Strom Gurevitch sold 54,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.63, for a total value of C$34,335.00. Insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable products and services. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; and gathering, processing, transporting, extraction, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs.

