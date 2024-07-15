Todd Mcelhatton Sells 10,000 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $87,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 310,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,708,623.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Zuora Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZUO opened at $9.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.18. Zuora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $11.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 1.71.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $109.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.80 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZUO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Zuora from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Craig Hallum downgraded Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Zuora from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zuora has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zuora

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 25.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 18.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

Further Reading

