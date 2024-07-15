Toho Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCOF) Short Interest Update

Toho Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 231,400 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the June 15th total of 171,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,157.0 days.

Toho Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of Toho stock opened at $25.81 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.05. Toho has a 52 week low of $25.81 and a 52 week high of $41.46.

Get Toho alerts:

About Toho

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Toho Co, Ltd. engages in the motion picture, theatrical production, and real estate businesses in Japan. It is involved in producing, buying/selling, and renting movies; producing and selling television programs, movie pamphlets, and video software; and business related to merchandising rights, and other activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Toho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.