Toho Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCOF) Short Interest Update

Toho Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 231,400 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the June 15th total of 171,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,157.0 days.
Toho Stock Down 7.5 %
Shares of Toho stock opened at $25.81 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.05. Toho has a 52 week low of $25.81 and a 52 week high of $41.46.
About Toho
