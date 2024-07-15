Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) PT Lowered to $116.00 at Barclays

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $118.00 to $116.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $128.00.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $123.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 4.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.58. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.67. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $68.08 and a one year high of $135.37.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.75). Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $463,723.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,922,875.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,295.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $463,723.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,012,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,170 shares of company stock worth $2,407,335. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Toll Brothers

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 114.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

