Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Sets New 1-Year High at $42.48

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.48 and last traded at $42.39, with a volume of 133375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.72.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna raised Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tower Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $327.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.00 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 35.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 7,174,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657,777 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,790,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,808,000 after buying an additional 64,679 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 28.9% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,639,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,755,000 after buying an additional 816,266 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,160,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,456,000 after buying an additional 1,437,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 28.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,650,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,652,000 after buying an additional 580,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

