Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Given New $202.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $214.00 to $202.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $219.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $221.89.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $211.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.11. The stock has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 17.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 9.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 16.1% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

