Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01), Zacks reports.

Trilogy Metals Stock Up 5.8 %

TMQ stock opened at $0.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $88.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.42. Trilogy Metals has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $0.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities cut shares of Trilogy Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trilogy Metals

In related news, CFO Elaine Sanders sold 53,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $26,192.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,503,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,522.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, cobalt, lead, zinc, gold, and silver properties. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

