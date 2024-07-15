Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 165 ($2.11) to GBX 190 ($2.43) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Tritax Big Box REIT presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 185 ($2.37).

Shares of BBOX stock opened at GBX 161.90 ($2.07) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 157.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 156.54. The company has a market cap of £3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,047.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 127.10 ($1.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 173 ($2.22).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of GBX 1.83 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Tritax Big Box REIT’s payout ratio is currently 17,500.00%.

In related news, insider Alastair Hughes bought 30,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 167 ($2.14) per share, with a total value of £50,601 ($64,814.91). Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (ticker: BBOX) is the largest listed investor in high-quality logistics warehouse assets and controls the largest logistics-focused land platform in the UK. BBOX is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for Shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development.

