Tritax Eurobox plc (LON:EBOX) Insider Purchases £1,356.60 in Stock

Tritax Eurobox plc (LON:EBOX – Get Free Report) insider Robert Orr bought 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.87) per share, for a total transaction of £1,356.60 ($1,737.67).

Tritax Eurobox Price Performance

Tritax Eurobox stock opened at GBX 67.40 ($0.86) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 60.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 55.48. Tritax Eurobox plc has a 52 week low of GBX 43.55 ($0.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 68.70 ($0.88). The firm has a market capitalization of £284.92 million, a PE ratio of 269.60 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Tritax Eurobox alerts:

Tritax Eurobox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a €0.01 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%.

Tritax Eurobox Company Profile

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

Featured Stories

