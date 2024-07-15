Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

TWLO has been the topic of several other research reports. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Twilio in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Twilio from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.38.

Shares of TWLO opened at $57.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.23. Twilio has a one year low of $49.86 and a one year high of $78.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.43, a PEG ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.35.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Twilio will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 24,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $1,405,449.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,745,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 24,657 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $1,405,449.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,745,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $49,105.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,140,232.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,796,221. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Twilio by 327.9% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

