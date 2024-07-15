Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Hits New 1-Year High at $56.20

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.20 and last traded at $55.97, with a volume of 187502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Twist Bioscience Stock Up 4.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.33 and a 200 day moving average of $39.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 1.80.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.05. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 69.24%. The business had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Twist Bioscience

In other Twist Bioscience news, insider William Banyai sold 798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $29,629.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 345,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,816,830.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider William Banyai sold 798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $29,629.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 345,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,816,830.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 4,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $154,572.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,935,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,570 shares of company stock worth $827,162 over the last ninety days. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWST. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,213,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,881,000 after purchasing an additional 427,274 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,723,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,241,000 after buying an additional 1,961,621 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,583,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,086,000 after buying an additional 99,511 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,583,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,835,000 after buying an additional 99,511 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,732,000 after acquiring an additional 284,884 shares in the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

