UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Holdings Raised by Susquehanna International Securities Ltd.

Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. boosted its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 115.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,912,678 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,023,229 shares during the quarter. UBS Group accounts for approximately 23.3% of Susquehanna International Securities Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $58,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 5,742.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in UBS Group by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group Stock Performance

UBS stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,169,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,378. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.75. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $20.85 and a fifty-two week high of $32.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 39.78%. Analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.