UBS Group Boosts Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$54.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Aritzia from C$34.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$47.88.

Get Aritzia alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ATZ

Aritzia Price Performance

Shares of TSE:ATZ opened at C$47.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.80, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 69.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$36.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.34. Aritzia has a one year low of C$20.67 and a one year high of C$47.88.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$681.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$681.70 million. Aritzia had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 10.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aritzia will post 1.7411386 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer David John Maciver sold 173,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.64, for a total value of C$6,348,026.56. In other Aritzia news, Senior Officer David John Maciver sold 173,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.64, for a total transaction of C$6,348,026.56. Also, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total value of C$34,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 185,254 shares of company stock worth $6,750,057 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Aritzia

(Get Free Report)

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.