UMA (UMA) Reaches Market Cap of $171.00 Million

UMA (UMA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. UMA has a market cap of $171.00 million and approximately $17.23 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, UMA has traded up 9% against the dollar. One UMA token can now be purchased for approximately $2.09 or 0.00003428 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UMA Token Profile

UMA’s launch date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 120,152,232 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,840,947 tokens. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org.

Buying and Selling UMA

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

