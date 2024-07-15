United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) Hits New 12-Month High at $58.54

United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.54 and last traded at $58.50, with a volume of 459928 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on PRKS shares. B. Riley raised their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Guggenheim started coverage on United Parks & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.83.

United Parks & Resorts Trading Up 3.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.23.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.88 million. United Parks & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 88.59% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parks & Resorts Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at United Parks & Resorts

In related news, insider Christopher Dold sold 32,518 shares of United Parks & Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $1,675,977.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,292.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other United Parks & Resorts news, insider Jayson Maxwell sold 500 shares of United Parks & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $26,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,316.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 32,518 shares of United Parks & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $1,675,977.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,292.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About United Parks & Resorts

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Further Reading

