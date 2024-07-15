Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,780,000 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the June 15th total of 4,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $236,115.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,952,067.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $420,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,138.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $236,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,067.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 208,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,635,000 after purchasing an additional 46,246 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in Unum Group by 11.7% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group in the second quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.95. The stock had a trading volume of 896,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,524. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $41.75 and a 52-week high of $54.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.81.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Unum Group will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

UNM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Unum Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Unum Group in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.22.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

