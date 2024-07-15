Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Reduced by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 878.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,833,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,679,000 after buying an additional 2,544,151 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $386.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,570,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,432. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $260.65 and a 12 month high of $392.14. The stock has a market cap of $133.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.74.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.