Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Bought by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VMBS. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 194.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VMBS traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 840,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,218. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.06 and a fifty-two week high of $46.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.28 and its 200-day moving average is $45.33.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

