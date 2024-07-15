Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 242,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,445,000 after acquiring an additional 28,515 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 14,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 19,359 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.05. 2,926,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,299,714. The firm has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.13. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $90.09.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

